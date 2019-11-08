|
|
Knobel, Suzanne B.
Suzanne Knobel of Delray Beach, Florida, died of cancer Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice at Delray Medical Center. She passed away one day after turning 89 years old and 23 years to the day after the death of her beloved mother. Sue was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 4, 1930, the daughter of Harry Berkowitz and Tillie Berkowitz. She graduated from Tilden High School and Brooklyn College, then was a New York City elementary school teacher for more than 30 years. Sue married Philip Knobel on January 25, 1953, and lived in Suffern, Forest Hills, Plainview, Bayside and Douglaston, New York, through 1987; in Heritage Village in Southbury, Connecticut, through 1995; and in Lakes of Delray in Delray Beach the rest of her life. She was a lifelong tennis player and ushered at the Delray Beach Open and the Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic. She volunteered for numerous organizations, including B'nai B'rith, Hadassah, the Brandeis Book Club, the Palm Beach County Public Library, the United Federation of Teachers and the League of Women Voters. Survivors in addition to her husband include a sister, Lois Lesserson and her husband, Robert Lesserson, of Pomona, New York; two sons, Andrew Knobel and his wife, Julie Steinberg, of Columbia, Maryland, and Robert Knobel and his wife, Penny Knobel, of West Jefferson, North Carolina; two grandsons, Alex Knobel of Washington, D.C., and Josh Knobel and his wife, Brittney Knobel, of Laurelville, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Rachel Knobel of Newark, Delaware. Services will be Sunday, November 10, at noon at Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 7205 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Burial will follow at I.J. Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beach, 9321 Memorial Park Road, Palm Beach Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Parkinson's Foundation or Hadassah.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019