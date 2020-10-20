Suzanne Jehle

Tequesta - Suzanne Sutherland Jehle, 94, of Tequesta, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Suzanne had been a resident of Tequesta, FL for 30 years. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church (Tequesta), and a former member of Tequesta Country Club.

She was born to Arthur and Florence (Gerlock) Sutherland in Detroit, MI on October 7, 1926. Suzanne graduated from high school at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, and in 1948 from Manhattanville College in New York City. After graduation, she accepted a job at the Detroit News, she fondly recalled as an interesting and fun job.

She met her late husband, Alfred Joseph Jehle, when his mother accepted an invitation for him to go sailing with Suzanne and another couple on September 11, 1949. Their second date was playing bridge, a card game they enjoyed throughout their marriage. Alfred proposed to Suzanne on July 25, 1950. They were married on April 15, 1951 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI and lived in Grosse Pointe for over 30 years raising their family. Suzanne was a former member of the Junior League of Grosse Pointe and the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

Suzanne was a devoted member of the Children of Mary and had a wonderful spirituality and love of God that she passed on to all of her children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved reading, sailing the Great Lakes, and traveling with Alfred. In particular, she loved her family summer camping trips in Porcupine Mountains State Park (Ontonagon, MI). All of her children and grandchildren have wonderful family memories of time spent with her on the shores of Lake Superior.

Survivors include two sons Alfred Jehle, Jr. and wife Cynthia (Peters) of Lakeville, MN and Michael Jehle and wife Holly (Hegarty) of Glenview, IL; three daughters, Kathryn Jehle and husband Paul Campbell of Tequesta, FL, Suzanne Wolf and husband Edward of Rice Lake, WI, and Elizabeth "Lisa" Rice and husband James of Bellevue, WA; her brother Malcolm Sutherland; and sister-in-law Virginia (Braun) Sutherland.

Suzanne was also blessed with 14 grandchildren (Ryan, Alyssa, Laura, Kathryn, Christina, Daniel, Alexandra, Clara, Matthew, Kevin, Timothy, Christopher, David and John); four great-grandchildren (Ezra, Jude, Charles, and Adeline); as well as a niece and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Joseph Jehle, parents Florence and Arthur Douglas Sutherland, brother Arthur Douglas Sutherland, Jr., and sister-in-law Julie (Thurber) Sutherland.

Interment will be at a later date in Michigan.

The family suggest memorials in Suzanne's name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Detroit, MI.



