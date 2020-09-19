Kruse, Suzanne

Suzanne Kruse passed away on September 14, 2020 in Jupiter, FL. Suzanne was married to the late John F. Kruse for 39 years. She is survived by her children John Kruse and wife, Thomas Kruse, Robert Kruse and wife, grandchildren Hannah, Abby, Parker and Emma, brother Arthur and wife, two nieces and a grandniece. Suzanne was born and raised in Philadelphia PA. She retired from the City of Boynton Beach as City Clerk. Suzanne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a fun-loving friend, whose memory will always be cherished by her family. A private service will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store