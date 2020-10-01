1/
Sybil R. Brewer
1935 - 2020
Brewer, Sybil R.
Sybil Ruth Brewer was born on December 21, 1935 in Charleston, AR and passed away on September 23, 2020 at her home in Kennesaw, GA. Sybil, a longtime resident of Okeechobee, FL, was a graduate of Florida Atlantic University, a successful educator, private school head master & owner and entrepreneur, owning and operating multiple businesses in south Florida along with her husband Henry. Sybil was an active member in her church, supported her community and was a respected civic leader. Sybil is survived by her sons Jessie and Allen, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
