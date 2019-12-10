|
Locke, Sydney L.
Sydney L. Locke 92 of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA. passed away December 4, 2019 at 92. Survived by his devoted wife Hedda; loving children Lauren (Chet) Locke Maguire, Jonathan Locke, and Sharon (Joe) Piotrowiski; adored grandfather of 9; dear sibling of Phyllis Gale and Adele Becker. Founding member of Temple Shalom Emeth. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Temple Shalom Emeth 14 Lexington Street Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019