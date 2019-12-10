Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney L. Locke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sydney L. Locke Obituary
Locke, Sydney L.
Sydney L. Locke 92 of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA. passed away December 4, 2019 at 92. Survived by his devoted wife Hedda; loving children Lauren (Chet) Locke Maguire, Jonathan Locke, and Sharon (Joe) Piotrowiski; adored grandfather of 9; dear sibling of Phyllis Gale and Adele Becker. Founding member of Temple Shalom Emeth. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Temple Shalom Emeth 14 Lexington Street Burlington, MA 01803.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -