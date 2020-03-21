Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Atkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Atkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Atkin Obituary
Atkin, Sylvia
Sylvia Atkin (née Pearlstein), of Winthrop, MA, entered into rest on March 20, 2020 at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Irving "Sooky" Atkin. Devoted mother of Marc Atkin and his wife Melinda, Sheryl McKanas and her husband Michael, and Arnold Atkin. Loving sister of Ruth Lerner and William Pearlstein. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Ashley, Tamara, Alexa, Samantha, Rob and Jonathan and great-grandmother of Sophie, Luke, Jake and Gabe.
Sylvia was born in Chelsea, MA where she met and married the love of her life. For 57 beautiful years, Sylvia was the apple of Sooky's eye and the heart of their entire family. Although she had a soft-spoken way and quiet elegance, she was powerful beyond words. Her world revolved around spending time with family and loved ones. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Due to the current health crisis, the services will be private. However, the family would like to invite friends to join in a live virtual gathering and celebration of Sylvia's life Sunday, March 22 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM.
*Link* www.memories.net/skymorial/3081/sylvia-atkin
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at (www.dana-farber.org/gifts).
www.stanetskybrookline.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -