1/
Sylvia Epstein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Epstein, Sylvia
Sylvia Kurlansky Epstein, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 as the result of complications from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Happily married to Harold S. Epstein for 64 years, she had relocated permanently back to her hometown of Bridgeport, CT from Palm Beach, FL following his passing in 2018. Sylvia is survived by two daughters Martha and Lenore; her son Matthew and his wife Rebekah; three loving grandchildren Benjamin, Shoshana, and Gabrielle; two brothers Normand Kurland and Dr. Louis Kurlansky; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Born in 1931, Sylvia was the daughter of Lena Abramowitz Krentzman, and granddaughter of Louis Kurlansky and Fannie Resnikoff. Sylvia graduated from both Central High School and Connecticut Teachers College before becoming an elementary school teacher in the 1950's.
Sylvia was a passionate and skilled tennis player, winning numerous awards and confounding opponents of all ages up and down the eastern seaboard with her subtle precision and quick footwork. She was an exuberant lover of classical music and show tunes; an avid singer, dancer, and piano player; and a wonderful sailor and chef. Sylvia's tireless contributions to the Bridgeport Jewish Community culminated in her early 1980's role as producer of Fiddler on the Roof for Congregation B'nai Israel. She was also active with The Workmen's Circle and a supporter of the Jewish Home for the Elderly and the Jewish Community Center.
Sylvia will be remembered by those close to her as a kind soul, a loving mother, and an unwavering friend. However, it would be remiss to overlook her extraordinary style, grace, and beauty. Everywhere she went, heads would turn, and strangers would note with aplomb, "Now that is one classy woman".
A Memorial Service will be held in approximately one year at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer, PO Box 8295, New Haven, CT 06530.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved