1/
Sylvia Epstein
1931 - 2020
Epstein, Sylvia
Sylvia Kurlansky Epstein, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 as the result of complications from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Happily married to Harold S. Epstein for 64 years, she had relocated permanently back to her hometown of Bridgeport, CT from Palm Beach, FL following his passing in 2018. Sylvia is survived by two daughters Martha and Lenore; her son Matthew and his wife Rebekah; three loving grandchildren Benjamin, Shoshana, and Gabrielle; two brothers Normand Kurland and Dr. Louis Kurlansky; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Born in 1931, Sylvia was the daughter of Lena Abramowitz Krentzman, and granddaughter of Louis Kurlansky and Fannie Resnikoff. Sylvia graduated from both Central High School and Connecticut Teachers College before becoming an elementary school teacher in the 1950's.
Sylvia was a passionate and skilled tennis player, winning numerous awards and confounding opponents of all ages up and down the eastern seaboard with her subtle precision and quick footwork. She was an exuberant lover of classical music and show tunes; an avid singer, dancer, and piano player; and a wonderful sailor and chef. Sylvia's tireless contributions to the Bridgeport Jewish Community culminated in her early 1980's role as producer of Fiddler on the Roof for Congregation B'nai Israel. She was also active with The Workmen's Circle and a supporter of the Jewish Home for the Elderly and the Jewish Community Center.
Sylvia will be remembered by those close to her as a kind soul, a loving mother, and an unwavering friend. However, it would be remiss to overlook her extraordinary style, grace, and beauty. Everywhere she went, heads would turn, and strangers would note with aplomb, "Now that is one classy woman".
A Memorial Service will be held in approximately one year at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer, PO Box 8295, New Haven, CT 06530.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 3, 2020
A wonderful woman who always made me feel welcome. She will be missed.
Mimmo
Friend
July 3, 2020
Matt,
So sorry to hear about your mother. Words can seem so inadequate at times like this
Both of your parents were the paragon of integrity and compassion.
I will always remember your mother after all these years as a loving, caring and the epitome of the word "class."
They will be sorely missed. The world is less of a place without their presence.

Tim Daponte
Tim Daponte
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dear Epstein Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I got to know Sylvia at 3200 and we became friends. We had an ongoing joke with Harold about putting on her bathing suit! We all laughed and laughed. I miss them both. They were such a wonderful couple. May they rest together for eternity in love and peace and may your memories of your beautiful Mom live on in your hearts.
Brandi Aisenberg
Friend
July 2, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Maryellen and Vinny Carfo
Friend
