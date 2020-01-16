|
|
Leigh, Sylvia
Lady Sylvia Leigh, who sadly passed away on January 14, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida, USA. She was the loving wife of Sir Geoffrey Leigh. They shared over forty years of wonderfully happy marriage, visiting all the continents of the planet together, in addition to their joint philanthropic work. She derived enormous pleasure from her large family, by whom she will be very greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, five children, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020