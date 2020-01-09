|
|
Gentile, Sylvia Louise
Sylvia Louise (Walkowiak) Gentile, of Cumming, GA, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born on July 5, 1935 in Webster, MA. Sylvia lived most of her adult-life in Florida and had a career in banking. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Gentile and daughter Mary Schaltegger (Fred). Sylvia is survived by sister, Bernice Walkowiak; daughters, Kathe Gulick (Tom) and Joan Rivero (Bob); grandchildren Thomas, Elizabeth, Jessica and Caroline Maza (Will) and great-grandchildren, Jack and Natalie.
A Memorial Mass is being held in her honor at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Cumming, GA on January 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to: Seeds of Hope Services, 300 W. Smokey Row Road, Carmel, IN 46032 or www.seedsofhopeservices.org/donate.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020