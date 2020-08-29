Mervis, Sylvia
Our beloved Sylvia Raelynn Mervis passed away unexpectedly at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, FL August 19, 2020. Sylvia was born February 10, 1987 in Logan, UT to Barry and Cindy Cartwright Mervis. Sylvia leaves behind husband Ryan Schneider, son Jack and daughter Ava (Boynton Beach, FL), brothers Abe (West Haven, UT) and Joe (Lake Worth, FL), Uncle Ron and Aunt Annie, cousins Matthew and Dylan (Salt Lake City, UT), mother-in-law Peggy (Boca Raton, FL), and many dear friends. Sylvia was preceded in death by parents Barry and Cindy, and grandparents Jack and Sylvia Mervis.
A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at (https://www.bethisraelchapel.com/obituaries/Sylvia-Mervis/
