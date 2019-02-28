BLOOMBERG, Sylvia Miller Sylvia Miller Bloomberg, long time resident of Atlantic City, New Jersey and West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on February 25 at the age of 103. She was predeceased by her husband, Meyer "Mike" Bloomberg and son, Richard S. Bromley (née: Sidney Bloomberg). Surviving are two daughters, Linda Bloomberg Soble and Sandra Bloomberg Uman (Myron) both of West Palm Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Robin A. Soble of Margate, Jacqueline Soble Libertoff of Muttontown, New York, Jennifer Uman of West Palm Beach, Florida, Michael and Stephen Bromley of Miami; plus, five great-grandchildren. Sylvia will always be remembered as the neighborhood "mom". All were welcome in her home, which always smelled of home cooked food with enough for everyone and plenty of laughter to go along with it. She will surely be missed by all. Now she and "Big Mike" are back together again with their precious poodle, Praline. Graveside services will be held Friday March 1 at 12Noon at Ahavas Abram Cemetery, located within the Beth Israel Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township, NJ. The family will be receiving family and friends between 2:00PM and 5:00PM at 116 South Raleigh Avenue, Apartment 6A, (Uman) in Atlantic City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory may be made to Operation Smile, P.O. Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Vitas Hospice, 5420 N.W. 33rd Avenue, Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. (www.rothgoldsteins.com) Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary