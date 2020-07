Or Copy this URL to Share

Williams, Taj O.

Taj O. Williams, 42, Mangonia Park, the devoted husband of Jessele Valarie Williams, passed away July 21, 2020.

Memorial Services will be held via Virtual Zoom Meeting at 2:00PM Saturday, August 1, 2020.



