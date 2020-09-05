Trammell, Talbot Whitfield

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Talbot Whitfield Trammell -- loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather -- passed away at age 90.

Talbot was born on January 30, 1930, in Miami, Florida, to Joseph Wilson and Mary (Dodd) Trammell. He graduated from McCallie Military Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and later from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He went on to serve in the United States Navy as an officer for four years, and then earned his law degree from the University of Florida. On July 3, 1964, he married Mary Kaye Metzner. They raised their two children, Wilson Theodore and Clara Dodd, in Coral Gables. Talbot, an AV-rated attorney, had a successful law practice for more than 50 years in the Miami area.

Talbot had a competitive nature and loved sports. At McCallie, he was named best athlete and lettered in baseball, football, basketball, golf, and track and field, and broke a 20-year school record in the high jump. He was also named best all-around athlete at Washington and Lee and was selected to play football in the North-South Shrine All-Star Game held at the Orange Bowl in 1951. Upon graduation, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but chose to serve his country in the Navy rather than play professional football.

He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Coral Gables for more than 50 years, serving in many capacities, including First Reader and Board Chair.

Talbot survived his parents and his sister, Mary Dodd Trammell Russell. Talbot is survived by his wife, Mary (Trinka), his two children, his niece, Mary Scott Russell, his nephew, William Scott Russell III, and his grandchildren, Brian Theodore Ransom, Amy Clara Ransom, Marty Claude Trammell, Emma Louise Trammell, and Talbot Theodore Trammell. The family held a private gratitude service on August 22, and Talbot will be buried at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store