Warthen, Tara P.
Tara P. Warthen, age 51, a native of West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach, FL, died peacefully on May 17, 2020. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Pleasant Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 1297 West 34th St, Riviera Palm Beach, FL 33404. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 12:00PM at the same location. An Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Services are entrusted to Royal Palm Funeral Home. Please log on to royalpalmfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.