Miller, Ted "Jayme"
Ted "Jayme" Miller, 65, of West Palm Beach, left this world for a more peaceful place. Born in Detroit, Michigan to Ted and Cookie Miller, he attended The Coleman School for children with special needs. As a child, Jayme loved swimming, riding his bike, and going to Burger King. In 1971, the family moved to Boynton Beach, Florida where Jayme attended an Adult Day Training program at Palm Beach Habilitation Center. Jayme always emulated his father and wore a ring of keys on his belt so he was ready to open any lock. A favorite expression of his father's was "If you wanna eat, you gotta work" and Jayme echoed those words throughout his life. And work Jayme did. He loved being productive at PBHC and was always proud to bring home his paycheck. In his leisure time, he enjoyed creating artwork with stickers and cutting pictures from magazines. He loved bubblegum and beef jerky. All he needed was a colorful pair of socks and a couple dollars in his wallet to be happy - a trait more of us should possess.
In 1984, Jayme moved to JB's Ranch, a group home built by his parents, where Jayme resided with 9 other residents until 2017. He competed in Special Olympics
, excelling in 1/4 mile run and bowling. He also was active in softball until his retirement in 2010 when he was injured in a fall during a seizure. He continued living at JB's Ranch until 2017, when his sister Beverlee built Jayme's Castle, a group home for him and 4 other residents in West Palm Beach – moving him closer to her.
Jayme was a gentle soul who touched everyone's heart. He would hug you so tightly it would almost take your breath away, yet, if you crossed him, he could curse like a sailor, a trait he acquired from his mother.
Jayme had two close, lifelong friends. Maureen Onderbeke, whom he loved dearly and with whom he had a lifelong bond, played a game with Jayme that was exclusive to them since childhood. She would say "you sit there and stay there and don't you move," to which he would respond "Maureen, I moved!" They would both break into fits of laughter. If he was in a bad mood or not feeling well, Jayme could call Maureen. He would hear her voice and his face would light up. Paul Andersen, his care manager, has a heart of gold and was like a brother to Jayme. Paul made sure that Jayme was well cared for and knew that he was loved, indulging him with frequent trips to Burger King.
Predeceasing him are his father, Ted Miller, his mother, Cookie Miller, his brother, Kenneth and his sister, Donna Ghean Batelaan. He is survived by his loving sister, Beverlee Miller Raymond, who cannot imagine him being gone from her life. Jayme will be missed by all who knew him and those who wish they had.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private Celebration of Life, where all will wear a pair of funky socks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Castle Residential Services, 6315 Washington Rd., West Palm Beach, FL 33405.