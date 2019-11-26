|
Yaklin, Teresa A.
Teresa was called home to the Lord on November 13, 2019 at the age of 65.
All who knew Teresa knew she never wavered from who she was. She was a woman of conviction, a woman of unyielding loyalty, a woman of substance. Her fight to stay with us was long and fierce.
Teresa is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Rachel Giuliano and her cousins Angie Cimo, Lisa Marianetti and Anthony Gentile. She is survived by her husband Donald Yaklin, her son Jason Weltzer (Nicole), her granddaughter Hannah Weltzer, her sister Roseann Meehan (William) and her devoted dog Sabrina. As they say, "If love could have saved her, she would have lived forever."
A Memorial Service will take place from 2:00PM to 5:00PM Saturday, November 30 at Palms West Funeral Home, 110 Business Parkway, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa's memory to Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 621 Carol St., Loxahatchee, FL 33470.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019