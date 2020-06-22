Yoder, Teresa Ann

Our beloved mother, Teresa Ann Yoder, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020. Born and raised in the Tampa area found her home base in Palm Beach Gardens.

She was not only our best friend but that to so many others. To know her, was to love her. There was nothing that would hold her back from complimenting a stranger or offering a hand to a neighbor. She beat the odds many times in life by her sheer will to stay on Earth to continue to spread her love and show those around her the beauty in living and giving. She had a strong faith in GOD and I know she is finding comfort in Heaven in the arms of her beloved mother and father, Sylvia Bailey and Walter Jack Kasm, Jr.

In her spare time she was passionate about her pups Cloie and Dolce whom we are blessed to look after as they keep her spirit alive. Our mother has six grandchildren in which she cherished dearly and had special relationship with each of them. We share her stories daily and not one of them doesn't make us laugh. She was taken from us way to soon and we will honor her memory for the rest of lives as being one of the strongest, most loving, and considerate people we know. WE all love you mom.



