MCALEER, Teresa Catherine Teresa Catherine McAleer (Anderson), 81, died peacefully at her home at Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on May 3, 2019. Born on August 22, 1937 in Mt. Kisco, NY to Patrick Joseph Anderson and Teresa McFarlane Anderson. Teresa grew up in Pleasantville, NY and graduated from Pleasantville High School. She attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City and went on to work at CBS followed by becoming one of the earliest Salesperson at Northeast Airlines and was involved in the opening of Paradise Island. Teresa married Robert Thomas McAleer on December 22, 1967. Married almost 37 years he passed December 8, 2004. They raised their children in Garden City, NY before moving to Palm Beach Gardens, FL in 1987. Preceded in death by her brothers John of Newton, MA born 1932 and Patrick of Syracuse, NY born 1934. Survived by two children daughter Dana McAleer Guild; husband Adam; grandson James Wallace; step grandsons Harry and Topper; son Robert Charles McAleer; wife Annsley; granddaughters Frances and Beatrice, also survived by her sister Maureen Summers of Kennebunk, ME born 1936. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00AM in the Chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 13591 Prosperity Farms Road, Palm Beach Gardens. Online condolences may be made at (howard-quattlebaum.com). Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 6, 2019