Castro, Teresa M.

Teresa M. Castro, (née Pendas), formerly of West Palm Beach, FL and Bergenfield, NJ.

She passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. Teresa was born in Havana, Cuba on August 20, 1932 and immigrated to the United States in 1961. Wife of the late Armand Castro. Devoted Mother of Georgina "Gina" and her husband Michael. Teresa was involved with many church organizations and activities in both New Jersey and Florida. During her retirement, she enjoyed time traveling, along with hobbies of art and crocheting that created many beautiful pieces for family and friends.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Gina (Mike); and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00AM, at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 345 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. An Entombment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Donations in her memory can be made to Holy Name of Jesus Church or Tidewell Hospice, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.



