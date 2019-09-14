|
|
Wentz, Teresa
Teresa Wentz "Terri", age 58, of Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at a local hospital.
Survivors include her loving son Tyler Wentz of Orlando, FL, and her mother Dorothy Boyhan of Tequesta, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Tom Wentz, her father Reed Fitton and brother Reed Fitton, Jr.
Terri is a graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, FL and received her Masters degree at Southern University in Savannah, GA.
She was a vice president at Jupiter Medical Center for 26 years and had just recently retired. She was a member of the Jupiter Inlet Beach Club, as well as a former member of the Rotary Club of Jupiter/Tequesta.
Terri loved the beach and was happiest anywhere there was water -- in a boat, on the sand or just in a pool. She was one of the best friends you could ever hope to have and would do anything for a friend. She had a great sense of humor and always thought of others before herself. Tyler was the joy of her life and they shared a special relationship that few mothers know.
Terri's family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Terri's life at the First Presbyterian Church, 482 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469 with Rev. Daniel Commerford on Tuesday, September 17 at 3:00PM. A graveside service will follow immediately at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019