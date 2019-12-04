|
Mitchell, Terri Lynn
Terri Lynn Mitchell, 52, creator and founder of Life Span of Palm Beach County, passed away December 1, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Terri attended grade school at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Riviera Beach, and high school at Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Political Science at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. She began her career at the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C., and completed Educational Enrichment classes at Howard University while working full-time.
After returning to Riviera Beach, Terri earned her Master's Degree in Special Education from Nova Southeastern University, and started work on her Doctoral Degree. She also joined the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., which enabled her to network with other empowered and empowering women in the greater West Palm Beach area.
Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Sawyer Mitchell, and her father, Perry Lee Mitchell, Sr. She is survived by her son, Noah Wingate; her brothers, Perry Mitchell, Jr., Joel (Genay) Mitchell; three nephews, Jalen, Justin, and Jason; and a large, and loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00AM Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 100 West 20th Street, Riviera Beach, with Rev. Fr. Brian M. Flanagan presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until mass time, in the church. A repast will follow at 12:30PM at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , 3230 Commerce Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, or, to Susan G. Komen South Florida, 1309 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
