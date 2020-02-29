|
|
Ernst, Terry
Mother to three, grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of one, and friend to all who met her, Terry Reisner Ernst passed away after a long health battle. Terry was raised in Manhattan, the only child of Maurice and Elaine Reisner, and moved to South Florida in the late 1960s with her husband who shared her name. Terry (boy) and Terry (girl) worked in the clothing business for many years, even after their marriage had ended. They raised three children, Michael, Marci, and Howard. Above all, she loved the ocean, her family, the Sabal Ridge gang, and her dog Captain. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to an ocean conservancy group of your choice. She will be missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020