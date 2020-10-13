Terry Ernst

Born in NY, the eldest son of Gloria Panza and Augie Ernst, Terry Ernst was raised on Long Island by his mother and Tony Panza. From the outset, Terry Ernst was a force of nature. Those who knew him loved him, sometimes hated him, and often found a way to love him again. He lived life with his heart on his sleeve, filled with passion, and with high expectations of those around him. His legendary mouth had no volume control, filter, or patience for fouls. He worked hard, took risks, and built several successful businesses. Along the way, he owned horse farms, white German Shepherds, and monkeys (yes monkeys). He experienced early business success with a chain of Hawaiian clothing stores, but is best known professionally for selling couture clothing to the Palm Beach crowd, often while wearing a bathing suit, button down shirt, and a necktie. In his younger days he could be found "jogging" (at a snail's pace), while chewing legal paper and wearing radio headphones. Throughout his colorful life, he valued nothing more than his family. Terry-boy is survived by his second wife and partner for fifty years, Donna Ernst, his brothers Ricky and Gary Panza, his children Michael Ernst, Marci High, Howard Ernst, Waverly Ernst, and Kenny Ernst, as well as nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. He will be missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, he would ask that you to consider voting for civility and maturity in the 2020 election and consider making a donation to Trustbridge Hospice.



