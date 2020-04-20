|
|
Wagner, Terry Lee
Terry Lee Wagner, born in Rockford, Illinois on July 12, 1966 passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 12, 2020 at the age of 53 in Jupiter, Florida. Terry is the son of Patrica and Dennis Wagner and sibling to Denise Lew who passed away in 2002. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Debi Wagner; his two children, Chris Oler and Dallas Wagner; daughter-in-law Jasmin Oler. He was the most amazing Papa to Izabel Oler, Christoper Oler, Noah Oler and Kirra Lee Wagner. His niece and nephews Dillan Wilson, Sasha Patton, Dalton Lew, Kyle and Cody Goshman; sister-in-law, Vicky Egidi; brother-in-law, Ken Egidi; in-laws, Ken and Kathy Egidi; his cousin and brother from another mother, Richard Rhom and his second mother, Marilyn Rhom. He will be missed by his beloved dogs Smokey and Charlie. Terry was the most amazing husband, father, papa, son and friend. He loved to ride his mistress, his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was the biggest Tennessee Volunteers fan. He bleed orange and white. Terry was the type of guy he would do anything for no questions asked. Even if you met him once, you felt like you knew him his whole life. He was a very hard worker to provide for his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone. His ashes will be spread in the ocean with his sisters ashes by his kids, niece and nephews.
Until We Meet Again
Those special memories of you
Will always bring a smile.
If only I could have you back
For just a little while.
Then we could sit and talk again,
Just like we used to do.
You always meant so very much
And always will too.
The fact that you're no longer here
Will always cause me pain,
But you're forever in my heart
Until we meet again.
