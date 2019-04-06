LYMAN, Terry Terry Lyman, of Palm Beach Gardens, passed away last week of a cardiac event. He is survived by his wife Kathleen and his son Jared, his siblings Debbie and Greg, and a large extended family. Terry was a native of Ohio who moved to Florida as a youngster and became an avid surfer. He began a career in golf course maintenance at Shoal Creek and moved here to work at PGA National, where he was employed for 39 years. Terry was deeply involved with Special Olympics of Palm Beach County and was a passionate supporter and season ticket holder of the Miami Dolphins. He also enjoyed traveling and cruises with his family. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his community. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Duffy's Sports Grill in Oakbrook Square (11588 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach 33408). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tributes be made as donations to Special Olympics of Palm Beach County or to s. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary