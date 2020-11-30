1/
Tess L. Hartle
Tess L. Hartle, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away November 26, 2020 at Riverwoods in Lewisburg, PA. She was 96. Born August 6, 1924 in Centre Hall, PA, Tess was a daughter of the late Winfield and Catherine (Yearick) Bartges.
She was a graduate of the former East Penns Valley High School and the former Lock Haven State Teachers College, now Lock Haven University. During her 30 year teaching career, she taught for the Department of Education in Japan, Germany and Italy before finishing her career in Palm Beach County, FL. Tess was a member of the former St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Millheim, PA and, the Lakeside United Methodist Church in Lake Worth, FL. She loved spending time with her cats along with reading, walking and doing crossword puzzles.
Tess was married to James E. Hartle who preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister Ina Ruth Bechtol of Lewisburg, PA; a nephew, Marty Bechtol and his wife, Dr. Susan Bechtol; one niece, Linda Basom; two great nephews, Aaron Basom (Lillian) and Allen Basom (Deborah). Also surviving is a great great nephew, Victor Basom and a great great niece, Eleanor Basom.
Contributions in memory of Tess may be given to Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1901 12th Ave South, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at (www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com).

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
