Salmas, Thelma AmyThelma Amy Salmas, a long time resident of West Palm Beach, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born in Brookline, MA, to Herbert A. Brannen and Ada L. Brannen on October 22, 1935. She was raised in Massachusetts and Nova Scotia, Canada. Thelma graduated from Acadia University in 1956 with a degree in chemistry and was employed as a chemist by Boeing, Thiokol and the United States Navy. She was married for over 60 years to Jim Salmas. Thelma was always an outstanding athlete and was recognized by her college Hall of Fame for her skills in diving, volleyball, basketball and later as a water skier. Jim and Thelma met at a water ski club and this activity became a huge part of their lives. They spent a lifetime skiing together on both water and snow. Both were National Champions as water skiers. Thelma competed in over 40 National Championships in all three events (jump, trick and slalom) and won 100 National Championships. She also won 17 World Championships on the US Veterans Team in France, Germany, Sicily, and the USA. She set 36 national age group records as a water skier. She also had competed at a national level in snow skiing. Thelma was recognized by the Florida Federation Hall of Fame as a water skier and received The Award of Distinction from the American Water Ski Educational Foundation. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Salmas, her brother, Warren Brannen, and her parents. Thelma is survived by a brother, Herbert C. Brannen, two nephews, Robert and John Brannen and their families, all in California.