GRYSKIEWICZ, Thelma Marie Thelma Marie Gryskiewicz (Bouck) was born on August 10, 1921 in Franklin, New York. She was married to the love of her life Air Force Colonel Lawrence Rodney Gryskiewicz for 42 years prior to his death on May 17, 1985. Thelma was pre-deceased by her grandson Sean Jennings. Thelma is survived by her eight children: Michael (Monica) of Omaha, Nebraska; Judith Moskot of Miami, Florida, Mary Reynolds (Harry) of Bennington, Nebraska; Patrick (Betty) of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; Margaret (Pegi) Canady of Jupiter, Florida; John (Catherine) of Charlotte, North Carolina; Peter (Sharon) of Orlando, Florida and Christopher (Jan) of West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Kim, Rick, Jeffrey, Brett, Brian, Ryan, Jon, Alexandria, Salem, Stephanie, Stephon and Nathan and seven great-grandchildren. Known for her sense of humor and ability to make others laugh, Thelma was a devoted follower of Christ and was quick to tell others about the Jesus she loved so dearly. Thelma was known for being extremely generous with her time and treasure especially when it meant helping those who were less fortunate than her. Her smile and encouraging words will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Beacon Baptist Church in Jupiter, Florida. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 15, 2019