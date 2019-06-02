DIEGERT, Theodore Theodore "Ted" Diegert passed away peacefully, May 23, 2019, at the age of 62, with his family and friends by his side. He was born in Baltimore, MD, to Lawrence and Evelyn Diegert. The family moved to rural W. Palm Beach in 1958. Ted graduated from John I. Leonard in 1975. He was predeceased by his former wife, Brenda McClelland. He is survived by their children, Theo (Christy) Diegert and Kary (Atelyo) Belisle, his brother, Larry (Kelly) Diegert and his grandchildren, Destiny Belisle, Hunter and Kyle Diegert. Ted was a great man, a fun father and a helpful friend. Ted loved his God and his Country. He respected nature and loved the outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and later a Scout Leader which allowed he and his children many adventures with Troop #192 and Troop #13. Ted enjoyed hunting and camping and sharing the related stories. Ted was a talented craftsman who was well respected in the construction industry for over 40 years. Remodeling homes in Palm Beach was his passion. Ted was dearly loved and he will be missed. Friends may visit to pay their respects, TODAY- Sunday June 2, 2019, 5PM 8PM, 607 Monroe Dr. WPB 33405 Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary