DONALD, Theodore Theodore Donald, 80, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on February 28, 2019. A public viewing will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019