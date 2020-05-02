Battistone, Theodore J.

Theodore J. Battistone, age 87, passed away on April 19, 2020 at his home in Jupiter, FL after a battle with cancer. He was known by many as Ted or Teddy but to a select few he was also known as "Vice Grip". For those who had the privilege of shaking hands with Ted, you truly understood the nickname.

He is survived by his wife Juanita whom he married in 1984, his children Tom (Maureen), Greg (Mary), Ted (Bridget), Roy Cooper, Rosalie Cooper (Ray) and Marilyn Cooper, his sisters Joyce and JoAnn and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Linda.

Ted was born in Chicago, IL, on July 1, 1932 to Theodore and Gladys Battistone. He graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn, MI in 1950 where he was a huge sports fanatic and an excellent athlete. He liked basketball but LOVED baseball where he became highly recognized for his skill in the sport and was looked at by several major league teams. From high school he went to Michigan State University and then into the service. He was stationed in El Paso, TX and spent a lot of his time doing what he enjoyed most, playing baseball. After the service he went to work for Ford Motor Company where he perfected his business skills for 39 plus years, holding numerous positions, traveling and living all over the world.

Upon retirement Ted and Juanita settled in Jupiter, FL where he began his Senior Softball career. For 20 plus years they would travel throughout Florida and the US playing in various and numerous tournaments and winning most every event they participated in. Piling up National Championships, World Championships and Regional Championships, which ultimately with his ongoing skill set led Ted to be inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2005. Most recently he was inducted into the Jupiter Senior Softball Hall of Fame. Outside of softball Ted got involved with numerous golf events throughout south Florida but the one he liked most was the Honda Classic where he marshalled for more than 15 years. Barbeque was another favorite pastime where he mastered the art of grilled chicken that everyone absolutely loved. You could find him around the grill filled with chicken and a cold beer in hand. He was a very spiritual man who was involved in many church activities, ushering, planning committees and bible studies.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him but will be GREATLY remembered by all. Memorial Service is yet to be determined.



