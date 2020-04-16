|
|
Becker, Theresa M.
Theresa M. Becker, 67, single, of Lake Worth, FL, left this world peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2020 due to heart failure.
Born October 24 in West Palm Beach to the late Harold Becker and Lois Brown. She is predeceased by siblings Dede Montgomery, Mary Ann Becker, Patrick Becker, and Joseph Becker. Surviving siblings Sarah Becker, Thomas Becker, Frank "Bubba" Becker, Pauline Herot and Regina Odom, as well as many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
A lifelong Floridian, she was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Newman High School. Theresa went on to study Nursing at University of Florida in Gainesville, completing a Bachelor of Nursing from Palm Beach State College. Theresa began work as an RN at Pinecrest Rehab Delray, then joined St. Mary's Rehab in 1999 where she continued working until the time of her death. She loved her work with rehab patients and made them stronger through her gentle care and positive attitude. She leaves co-workers and staff who will miss her for her encouragement and passion for self-care and wellness for staff as well as patients.
Theresa loved music and had a huge collection of all genres. She was a lover of the creative arts and a patron to artists. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for friends, created with love and beauty. She was sensitive to the beauty of nature, plants, flowers and had many beloved dogs over the years. Theresa "Tess" leaves many adoring friends, who will miss her comfort during difficult times and the reminders of her kindness and love.
Arrangements took place at All County Funeral Home & Crematory which Theresa thoughtfully made in advance so as to not leave anyone a burden. No Memorial Services will be held at this time. Contact Mary Fleming at 954-923-7460 or ([email protected]).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020