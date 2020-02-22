|
Marshall, Theresa
Theresa "Terry" P. Marshall (Laurent) of Lowell, MA and Boynton Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in her home early Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her loving husband Regis and puppy Duffy, daughter Lynda G. Tomasic, four grandchildren Kelly Baldwin, Mark Baldwin, Stacy Abel, Therese Hutto and her husband Jason, six great-grandchildren Brian, Laura, Jessica, Rebecca, Destiney, and Faith, her most cherished friends of over 51 years, Claire and Jack Monahan; their two sons John and Jeffery, John's wife Susan, their children Lauren and Connor and Jeff's wife Barbara and their son Devin; her close friends, Paula and Sheila. She loved, adored, and spoke so highly of all of them. In her final weeks of life, our family was blessed to find her caregiver PJ. Our family will be forever grateful for her care.
Terry was a beautiful, classy, articulate, athletic whose smile was contagious. She was extremely well traveled. She loved watching the Patriots, she never missed a game. She loved skiing, horseback riding, rollerblading, golfing, running on the beach and aerobics. She had a "heart of gold". She was loved and adored by anyone who she met. She enjoyed every moment and had a wonderful life. She will be forever missed and loved in the physical world.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020