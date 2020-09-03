Rapacki, Theresa
Theresa M. Rapacki, 88, of Palm Springs, FL, formerly of Suffield, CT, died peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was the youngest daughter of the late Anastazy and Sabina (Bogdanski) Rapacki.
Theresa, most remembered as Terry, was born on July 29, 1932. She graduated from Suffield High School and attended Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, FL. While living in Connecticut, she was employed by Kaman Aircraft, Transocean Air Lines (as a flight attendant) and Hamilton Standard. Her most memorable trips as a flight attendant were to Germany and near-by countries on a DC3. After moving to Florida, she was employed by Pratt & Whitney until retirement in 1987.
Terry loved to golf, travel and read. When she was no longer able to play golf, she volunteered at professional golf tournaments in the West Palm Beach area. Her favorite summer getaway was visiting her sister Marion and brother-in-law Ed in Sedgwick, ME.
Terry is survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces/nephews. As everyone's favorite aunt, she always remembered their birthdays by sending a card. She was predeceased by her former husband Edward J. Haberern and infant son. Terry was also predeceased by her eight brothers and sisters and their spouses: Edward (Rose) Rapacki, Pauline (Joseph) Bonczek, Henry (Angela) Rapacki, Frank (Lorraine) Rapacki, John (Evelyn) Rapacki and Marion (Edward) Simmons. One of her siblings died shortly after childbirth and another on his third birthday.
A heartfelt thank you to Terry's niece Kathy Rapacki who tended to her needs in her final years.
The Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 5 at 10:00AM at Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT with burial to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Suffield, CT. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 9:00AM to 10:00AM prior to the funeral service. To attend virtually please review Terry's Book of Memory page at: (www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
) and find log-in and pass code to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Shriner Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.