Therese C. Sirignano
Therese C. Sirignano, of North Palm Beach, Florida, passed away October 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Born August 28, 1936 in Weedon, Quebec, Canada. She married the love of her life, Roger Sirignano on October 6, 1962. Therese worked in retail for Hallmark. She was a seamstress and helped so many people with her gift of sewing. She made several wedding dresses for those she loved. Therese was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Ladies Auxiliary at St. Clare Catholic Church, she also had a passion for knitting and crochet with the Christ Child Society at St. Paul of the Cross.
Therese will be deeply missed by her loving husband Roger, her son Steven Sirignano and his wife Kendra, her grandchildren Austin and Julia. Therese was 1 of 12 children born to Joseph and Adrienne. She leaves behind her siblings Irene, Pauline, Jean, Gaitane, Gerard and Michel.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held 11:00AM Saturday, October 17 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, Florida 33408. Please place online condolences and memories of Therese at
(www.howard-quattlebaum.com).



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center
754 Us Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
5618489641
