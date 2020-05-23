de la Valdene, Therese

On Friday, May 15, 2020, Countess Therese Anderson de la Valdene, loving wife, mother of two children, and grandmother of five, peacefully passed away at the age of 78.

Therese was born on June 14, 1941 in Washington, DC to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Loy Anderson, Sr. She attended St. Ann's High School in West Palm Beach and received her college degree from Finch College in Manhattan. Countess was a devot Catholic and in 1992 she entered the Lay Order of Carmelite Nuns. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Tallahassee, FL where she faithfully attended and volunteered.

Therese bravely fought Alzheimer's disease for the past three years while living between Tallahassee at the family farm and Palm Beach where she raised her children. She spent the past year in Palm Beach at the Towers Apartment close to family and friends.

Countess had been married for fifty-five years to Guy de la Valdene. She was beautiful, kind, and generous to all. She loved playing piano, listening to music, and was always up for a game of Scrabble or Backgammon.

Therese was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie and her brother Harry Loy Anderson, Jr. She will be missed greatly and is survived by her husband Guy, her son Jean Pierre, her five grandchildren, and her sisters Denise Hanley and Andrea Hersey.

A private family celebration will be held in Tallahassee at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Carmelite Nuns at St. Louis Catholic Church at 3640 Fred George Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store