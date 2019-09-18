Home

Thomas A. Burford Obituary
Burford, Thomas A.
Thomas A. Burford, age 83, of West Palm Beach, FL and originally from Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. Tom, a retired attorney who practiced law in West Palm Beach for nearly 50 years, was an amazing, kind and loving man. All who knew him, from his clients to family and friends, adored his patient, generous spirit. He will be greatly missed by all. Tom is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Burford Groden and her husband Sky; daughter, Stacey Burford; son, Tony Burford and his wife, Kimberly; and grandchildren, Ayla and Mia Groden and Kent, Makayla, Victoria, Aubrey and Jojo Burford. A small memorial service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00PM at the Hospice of Palm Beach County Chapel, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, 561-848-5200.
In lieu of flowers, please make an online donation to The , ().
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
