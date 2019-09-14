|
Power, Jr., Thomas Aquinas
Thomas Aquinas Power, Jr., 78, passed away on September 12, 2019, in North Palm Beach, Florida. "TAP," as he was known to many, was born February 24, 1941, to Thomas and Helen (Shields) Power and grew up in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, New York. Tom attended St. Helena's High School.
Tom served in the United States Navy beginning in 1958. Tom graduated from the Underwater Demolition Team Replacement (UDTR) Class 24, and earned his place with UDT 21 stationed at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek in Norfolk, Virginia. Members of the UDTs pioneered the U.S. Navy's Special Operations capabilities and eventually were redesignated as Sea, Air and Land Forces (SEALs). Long after his honorable discharge in 1963, the UDT-SEALs remained an important part of Tom's life. Following his service with the U.S. Navy, Tom joined the New York City Police Department (NYPD). Tom spent 20 years on the job, including 13 years in the NYPD's elite Emergency Service Unit and Harbor Unit. He was one of the founders of the Underwater Recovery Team, where his bravery saved countless lives. Later in his career, Tom was a proud member of the Plumbers Union and captained boats in various ports around the world.
"Pop", as he was known to his family, was a fun-loving rascal who got a lot out of life. He enjoyed many things, including fishing, sailing, NY Giants football, Yankee baseball, cowboy movies, wood carving, and time with family and friends over beers.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelly O'Connor of Red Hook, New York; his son, Brian Power, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Power of Westport, Connecticut; grandchildren Erin O'Connor, Liam O'Connor, Grace Power, and Shane Power; his sister, Geraldine Huber, and her husband, Curt Huber of Augusta, Maine; and loved members of the Haas family. Tom was predeceased by his first wife, Edith Hill; second wife, Sue Ann Haas; and son-in-law, Sergeant Raymond O'Connor.
Tom will be laid to rest along with other U.S. Navy brothers during a Sunrise Memorial Service and Ashes Swim Out, hosted at the beach by the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum (3300 North Highway AIA, North Hutchinson Island, Fort Pierce, Florida 34949) on Sunday, November 10, at 7:00AM. It is a moving ceremony that friends and family are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum (navysealmuseum.org).
