Siefke, Thomas Dwight
Thomas Dwight Siefke, 100, passed very peacefully into his Eternal Life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Tom was born in Indianapolis, IN to Lucille Roby Siefke and Carl J. Hosey and raised in South and East Toledo by his mother and stepfather Ferdinand Siefke. He married Jacqueline "Jackie" Fitterer, his childhood sweetheart, on July 16, 1938. Jackie predeceased him in January 2018, six months before they would have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.
Tom fought in WWII as a Marine sergeant, having enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1937 and serving on active duty until his honorable discharge in September of 1945. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his service in the battle for Iwo Jima.
Tom retired from Ohio Bell/AT&T in 1979 after 31 years of service as a lineman and a foreman.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, wife Jackie, brother, Wayne "Bud" Siefke, and his son, Charles Thomas Siefke. He is survived by daughter, Sharon Prince-Dann (Nick) of Westerville, OH; grandson Anthony Prince (Regina), grandchildren Caiden and Jade Prince of Columbus, OH; step-granddaughters, Katarina Dann of Bryan, OH; Kristina Dann (Nick) and Vivian Lassiter of McClure, OH; and sister Dorothy Stowe (Robert) of Pittsfield, MA. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Linda Kalmbach (Fritz), LuAnne Adams Hodges, Randy Roslin, Gail Anthony, Karen Gromnicki, Marlon Wharton, Chuck Keween, and Jack Minarcin as well as several great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and special friends Grace Lombard, Nancy and Myron Pinkelman, and Joanne Taylor, who offered love and support in Tom's and Jackie's later years, and many other wonderful friends and neighbors.
Sharon, Nick, Anthony, Linda, and Fritz wish to thank Ohio Living Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and excellent care that allowed Tom to spend his final days at home in the company of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606 at 1:00PM on June 20th. Please honor cemetery guidelines for safety including the wearing of masks and appropriate distancing.
Additional details of Tom's life and times may be seen on the website of the Cremation Society of Toledo, (www.toledocremation.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.