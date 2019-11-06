|
Sholts, Thomas Earl
March 19, 1932
October 26, 2019
Tom was born and raised in Appleton, WI by his parents Ruth and Henry, alongside his sister Jane. Tom moved to Wisconsin to attend University of Wisconsin, marrying his college sweetheart. He furthered his education, moving to New York where he completed law school at NYU. In New York he was blessed by the births of his sons Jonathan and Christopher. After a divorce, Tom moved to southern Florida to be near his children. In Palm Beach Tom became such a successful attorney in private practice, he was appointed to be a circuit court judge in 1976. He served 25 years as a respected judge and retired at the age of 67.
In his private life he enjoyed the company of his many pets and his partner Ruth. Tom is survived by sister Jane, son Christopher, grandchildren Melanie and Nathaniel, great-grandchild Jonathan Ian, and nephews Mark and Frederick.
A Celebration of Thomas' Life will take place 1:00PM Sunday, November 10 at All County's Del Lago Chapel, 131 S. Lakeside Drive, Lake Worth, FL 33442.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019