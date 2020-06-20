Thomas Edward Feltenstein
1939 - 2020
Feltenstein, Thomas Edward
Thomas Edward Feltenstein peacefully passed away on May 29th, 2020 at the age of 80.
Thomas "Tommy-Tutu" Feltenstein was born to Edward and Juliette Feltenstein on June 24th, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He grew up in St. Joseph, before moving to Palm Beach in his adolescent years. He was a Lifeguard in Palm Beach as well as a Realtor. He later became involved with the Senior Marketing Departments of McDonalds and Burger King, before branching out and successfully starting and operating a Global Marketing Firm. Tom was ahead of his time and a visionary in the marketing world. His way of teaching was always original and has touched the lives of all those he came across. He was tremendously respected and well known in his field. He also was a very loving father and family man. He lived life marching to the beat of his own drum and the band would follow. He will surely be missed.
Tom is survived by his ever ready companion fur baby, Sophie, his two children, Andrew and Jennifer Feltenstein, and his younger sister Suzy Wiberg.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
