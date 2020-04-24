Home

1931 - 2020
Erling, Thomas
Thomas J. Erling, 88, born in South Dakota, passed on February 28, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The youngest of the 6 children of Bill and Anne Erling, Tom was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, David Erling, William Erling, John Erling, Mary Lee and Helen Frauens, and his first wife of 44 years, Dr. Elisabeth Erling. Tom is survived by his son, Russel Smith (and wife Cheryl), grandchildren, Dr. Tracy Smith and Russel Smith, Jr., many nieces and nephews, and his wife, Pauline Erling, and her family. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. Afterwards, he moved to Palm Beach County, Florida, where he became involved in land development and construction projects including the Florida Turnpike, Royal Palm Beach, Boca Teeca Country Club, Pelican Harbor, Water's Edge Town Homes, and many others. After his first retirement, Tom and Lis Erling embarked on a business venture dealing with the commercial growing and supplying of palm trees throughout Florida and elsewhere. Tom was a self-made man, a take-charge person, always impeccably groomed, a connoisseur of all fine things, a world traveler and a story teller. He enjoyed hunting, salt water fishing and spending time with his friends, many of whom who sadly passed before him.
Per Tom's wishes, a private family service was held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery on March 5, 2020.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
