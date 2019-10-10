|
|
Broedell, Thomas F.
Thomas F. Broedell, 62, of Tequesta, Florida, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home. Born in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, he had been a Florida resident for more than 50 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a Jupiter, Florida Police Officer for more than 38 years. Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine who passed away in 2017.
Survivors include his children, Jacqueline Broedell of Lake Worth, Florida, Shon Broedell and his wife Tory of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Tommy Broedell and his wife Kristina of Jupiter, Christopher Broedell of Jupiter, Cierra Broedell of Tequesta, Jennifer Bickel, and Lauren Phillips both of Florida; his brothers John Broedell and his wife Cheryl of Tequesta, Robert Broedell of Tequesta, Joseph Broedell and his wife Chris of Tequesta, Frank Broedell of Tequesta, Richard Broedell and his wife Donna of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Peter Broedell and his wife Beverly of Tennessee; and his sister Carol Parks of Fort Pierce, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren Gavin, Ava, Tessa, Max, and Grayson Broedell and Bunz.
The Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 after 11:00AM in the Chapel of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, 950 SE Monterey Road, Stuart, where a Prayer Service will begin at 1:30PM.
Contributions as a Memorial may be made to the Jupiter Police Foundation, 210 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458 or at (www.jupiterpolicefoundation.org).
Guestbook at (www.treasurecoastseawinds.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019