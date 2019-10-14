|
|
Healy, Thomas
On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Thomas Healy, loving and cherished father of four, unexpectedly passed at the age of 61. A native of Boston, MA and West Palm Beach resident of over 30 years, he spent his entire life in tirelessly generous support of his family and friends, by whom he will he missed forever. He is preceded in death by his mother, Josephine, and his brother, Glenn. He is survived by his father, Nat, his brothers, Paul and James, his wife, Paula, and his children, Alison, Kevin, Jack and Cameron. A memorial will be held at All County's Del Lago Chapel in Lake Worth on Tuesday, October 15 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at Boston's on the Beach at 6:30PM.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019