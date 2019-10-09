|
Lewis, Thomas Herbert
Thomas Herbert Lewis, 68, of Lantana, FL, died on August 25, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He was born in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Herbert and Ailsa Lewis. He is survived by his sons Thomas and Andrew Lewis and his grandchildren, Austin, Byan and Alexa Lewis. He will also be greatly missed by brothers Leonard Lewis (Sandra), James Lewis, Tim Lewis (Peggy Berland), sister Dawn Peterman (Bob) and his loving wife Linda Jo Lewis.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Buffalo and was employed by Palm Beach State College. Tom was an avid ham radio operator, K4THL and shooting enthusiast.
A remembrance reception for family and friends was held in Florida on September 7, 2019. Tom was laid to rest in Lancaster Rural Cemetery, Lancaster, NY, alongside his parents. Memorials may be made to the Tom Lewis Memorial Scholarship, c/o Palm Beach State College Foundation, Inc., 4200 Congress Ave, MS#20, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019