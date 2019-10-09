Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
(561) 964-3772
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Herbert Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Herbert Lewis Obituary
Lewis, Thomas Herbert
Thomas Herbert Lewis, 68, of Lantana, FL, died on August 25, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He was born in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Herbert and Ailsa Lewis. He is survived by his sons Thomas and Andrew Lewis and his grandchildren, Austin, Byan and Alexa Lewis. He will also be greatly missed by brothers Leonard Lewis (Sandra), James Lewis, Tim Lewis (Peggy Berland), sister Dawn Peterman (Bob) and his loving wife Linda Jo Lewis.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Buffalo and was employed by Palm Beach State College. Tom was an avid ham radio operator, K4THL and shooting enthusiast.
A remembrance reception for family and friends was held in Florida on September 7, 2019. Tom was laid to rest in Lancaster Rural Cemetery, Lancaster, NY, alongside his parents. Memorials may be made to the Tom Lewis Memorial Scholarship, c/o Palm Beach State College Foundation, Inc., 4200 Congress Ave, MS#20, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now