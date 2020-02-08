|
Monahan, Thomas Hugh
Thomas Hugh Monahan, 86, a retired attorney for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."), died January 31, 2020, from various health complications due to his advanced age. He was a resident of Jupiter, FL, and previously, Moorestown, NJ.
Mr. Monahan was born in Florida, and grew up in Washington, DC. He graduated from the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary (now Virginia Commonwealth University) in 1956. As an undergraduate, he majored in Journalism and was the editor of the college newspaper. During his senior year he served as President of the student government and played on the varsity basketball team. He graduated law school and received the degree of Juris Doctor, with Honors, in 1963, from The George Washington University, where he served on the Law Review and was the editor of the law school newspaper, Amicus Curiae.
Mr. Monahan spent most of his career with the S.E.C., which he first joined as an enforcement attorney upon his graduation from law school. He opened the Philadelphia office in 1972. Under his leadership, the Philadelphia office became the S.E.C.'s second largest office. He presided over its enforcement and regulatory groups. The team Tom assembled concluded many successful investigations and prevailed in many prosecutions.
Tom Monahan was married to Gene Kent Hall in 1956 in Chatham, VA. The couple had two sons, Timothy Bart Monahan in 1960 and Todd Coleman Monahan in 1963. The family resided primarily in Moorestown, NJ.
During his retirement, Tom became an accomplished artist. His works were featured in several arts shows, and are displayed at Florida Atlantic University. Many friends and relatives proudly display his paintings, which he offered as gifts. He had a talent for choosing a subject that was meaningful for the intended recipient. Mr. Monahan was active on the Board of the Condominium Association of West Bay of Jonathan's Landing.
Tom had a burning intellectual curiosity. He was an avid scholar and loved to learn. Over more than 15 years, he attended over 130 courses at Florida Atlantic University's Lifelong Learning Center. Tom wrote a 220 page autobiographical memoir, "Just Call Me Lucky", and presented an autographed version to each of his seven grandchildren. Tom delighted in the accomplishments, talents and love of each unique grandchild. He enjoyed such diverse interests as opera and the Philadelphia Eagles. He delighted in dressing up, every occasion presented an opportunity for creativity and subtle showmanship. Tom had the spirit of a fighting Irish pugilist. He fought multiple chronic health conditions through many serious complications and setbacks, but he was always the cheerful optimist.
Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years Gene Hall Monahan, his son Timothy and his wife Leslie, and his son Todd, and his wife Kate, and his grandchildren Thomas, Connor, Casey, Jack, Finn, Devyn and Coleman. He eagerly awaited the birth of his first great-grandson Ceallaigh Monahan, but sadly he passed away days before the birth. In an "Ode to Gene", a poem he penned for his wife on their 60th anniversary, he stated, "On my tombstone I want it to say, Here lies Tommy Monahan, he married well."
Tom specifically requested to not have a funeral. He has donated his body to the University of Miami Medical School in the hope that he can help future doctors improve their skills to help others. In lieu of flowers, the Monahan Family humbly requests donations be sent to the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation or the El Sol Neighborhood Resource Center of Jupiter in Tom's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020