Thomas Ira Brown
April 27, 1929
October 25, 2020
Thomas Ira Brown, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away after a brief illness on October 25, 2020 at the age of 91. A beloved husband and father, he will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Judith Mary Brown, sister Gladys Hawkins, predeceased by his daughter Diane Julia Brown, survived by his daughters, Vanessa Helen Rusinski and Terri Ann Kastrinos, and their spouses Stephen Rusinski and James A Kastrinos. Thomas was born on April 27, 1929 and raised in Miller Place, Long Island, NY along with his four siblings. He attended Port Jefferson High and graduated in 1947. He served in the US Army as a radio technician from 1952-1954 where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Thomas and his wife Judy resided in Sayville, NY and later relocated to Miramar, FL where they raised their three daughters. He retired from AT&T phone company after 35 years. They lived in Ocala for 16 years where they enjoyed their retirement and later relocated to Boynton Beach to be closer to family. He enjoyed classical music, westerns and was gifted in his knowledge of mechanics and electric circuitry. He was a man of quiet strength, had a love for animals and was a donor to both human and animal causes. Due to COVID concerns no memorial will be planned at this time. In honor of his memory please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
