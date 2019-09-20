|
|
Curley, Thomas J.
Thomas J. Curley, of Jupiter, FL, formerly of New York was born on December 13,1933 and passed on September 18, 2019. He was the son of John Patrick Curley of Brierfield, Co. Galway Ireland and Margaret Mary Deely, Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland. He was a graduate of Incarnation Catholic School and Power Memorial Academy in Manhattan. Thomas was a Korean War Veteran and a retired NYPD police officer. He was the loving brother of Jack Curley and Mary Morrison. Thomas was preceded by his wife Maureen, and gallantly fought Parkinson's disease for 10 years. He is survived by son Kevin of New York City, Juno Beach and grandchildren Kevin (Courtney), Kathleen and Conor, great-grandchildren Declan and Conrad, son Thomas (Debbie) of Ridgewood, NJ and grandchildren Liam, Claire and Kate, daughter Maureen (deceased) and grandchildren John, Michael and Katie and his son John of Brooklyn, NY. He was the dear uncle of 21 nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday 3:00PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Thomas J. Curley Scholarship fund at Incarnation Catholic School in Washington Heights, Manhattan. A post funeral reception will be held at Paddy Mac's Restaurant, Palm Beach Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019