VALIN, Thomas J. Thomas J. Valin M.D., age 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Your Life of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Thomas was born on January 12, 1924 in Wilkes Barre, PA, to the parents of Albert J. and Agnes (Adams) Valin. He served our nation in the United States Army Air Corps, prior to attending college at Columbia University, New York where he graduated in 1949. In 1950 he married the love of his life MaryAnn (O'Neill) Valin R.N. (deceased 2012) and attended Temple University, Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1953 with a Medical Degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After completing his 5 years of residence at Germantown Hospital, Pennsylvania, he moved his family to North Palm Beach, FL in 1958 where he began his medical practice. He was a great family man and a loving father who became deeply involved in the creation of the Childbirth Education Association in which he promoted and taught the Lamaze method of prepared childbirth. He was the first physician to introduce the Lamaze method of Childbirth in Palm Beach County. He spent a majority of his life in the promotion of this method of childbirth. He was instrumental in opening the Obstetrics unit at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. He deeply enjoyed family and friends and playing tennis, fishing and traveling with MaryAnn. He retired in 1985. He is survived by his two daughters, Janet Lee (Valin) Krasulak, and her husband Larry of Palm Beach Gardens, and Donna Lee (Valin) Loper and her husband Chuck of Richfield, OH and his son Mark Thomas Valin, and his wife Sheila (Fordham) Valin of Fort Myers, FL. Also, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved Yorke - Sugar. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00AM on May 18, 2019 at St. Clare's Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, Father O'Shea will officiate. The family would like to thank the staff at Your Life of Palm Beach Gardens and Vitas for the wonderful care given to our father. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Community Care. Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 11 to May 12, 2019